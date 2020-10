Doug Spatafore

Senior Director of Athletic Communications

dspatafo@lockhaven.edu

LHU athletics has launched an online apparel store with merchandise featuring the revamped athletics logo. The online apparel shop will only be open for a limited time so act fast, and get your gear to support the Bald Eagles today.

Proceeds benefit LHU student-athletes. For more information, visit the following link: https://www.golhu.com/news/2020/9/11/general-lhu-athletics-launches-online-apparel-shop.aspx