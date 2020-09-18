Remembering Chadwick Boseman

Kristin Turner kat5346@lockhaven.edu Opinions Editor

This year has been filled with such an overwhelming amount of loss due to the Corononavirus, riots, police brutality, etc. but this loss was one we defintely weren’t prepared for. Chadwick Boseman was an outstanding and amazing american actor. He went to Oxford University, which was paid for by Denzel Washington.

He is most known for his role as Prince T’Challa aka The Black Panther in a few of the Marvel movies but his legacy reaches far beyond that starring in other highly anticipated films such as “Marshall”, “Message From the King”,“Gods of Egypt”, “42”, and “Draft Day.” He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it for 4 years until his death in 2020.

When he died on August 28, 2020, his co-stars have paid tribute to him by telling the public the kind of person that Chadwick was. Michael B. Jordan, who worked with Chadwick on the movie “Black Panther,” said that Chadwick had told him that they were forever linked and now he was seeing the truth to that.

He talked about being more aware that time is short with loved ones and talked about Chadwick’s honesty, generosity, sense of humor and incredible gifts. Letitia Wright, who played his sister in the Marvel movies, talked about how close she was with Chadwick and how it felt like they really were siblings.

Personally, when I first saw Chadwick Boseman in the movie “42” starring as the legendary baseball player, Jackie Robinson, I thought he was a phenomenal actor because he put a lot of heart into the role. Then, I watched him in the Marvel movies, “Message from the King”, and “Marshall.”

I love how skillful he was in portraying a character, even if it meant using different accents like the ones he uses in the Marvel movies and “Message from the King”. I also love how committed he was when he played Thurgood Marshall in the movie “Marshall” really making the true story of the first African-American lawyer in the Supreme Court Justice come to life.

Aside from movies, I think that Chadwick was quite the warrior when he was battling his colon cancer. I didn’t even know that he was battling cancer until the news of his death broke out. He kept his battle with colon cancer pretty quiet and it seemed to be for good reason, too. I have seen videos of him visiting kids in the hospital and surprising his fans and it shows me that he was a good person and he cared about not only his fans, but everyone else as well.