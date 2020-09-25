Cuties’ Controversy

Kiara Carson

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

Managing Editor

Before even watching this movie, “Cuties,” which was re-

leased by Netflix, I heard a lot of interesting commentary all

over the internet talking about how inappropriate this movie is

and after watching it highly agree. I mean, when you first hear

the title, it doesn’t sound so bad, right? Even the synopsis Netflix

provides of the movie seems innocent.

Well it definitely isn’t because this movie pushes boundar-

ies that I never thought I’d see in a movie ever. It was one of the

most disturbing and painfully bothersome movies I’ve ever seen,

so much so that it made me cringe at almost every moment in

the film. Luckily, I was able to write down everything that made

me cringe, in between my fits of nausea (another side effect of

this catastrophe), and compiled the perfect list that could be

used to get this very horrible movie banned for LIFE.

Everything wrong with this movie:

11-year-old little girls in crop tops, short skirts, and high

heels Those same little girls talking about sex in public/at

school Little girls promoting pornography by looking at pictures on their phones and forcing another girl to video tape a boy peeing in the boy’s restroom

A little girl touching a dirty condom in the park which causes the rest of the girls to freak out as they ridiculously believe condoms are only used by people who have AIDS Little girls trying to catfish boys in public and online so

that they can get attention Little girls fighting and cursing over the stupid and inappropriate things they do Little girls learning how to twerk so they can win a dance competition Little girls running around their town alone with no adult

supervision and going out whenever they please Main little girl, Amy, dancing seductively in front of a

grown male security guard to get out of trouble Little girls making a video of themselves dancing inappropriately and posting it online for thousands to see Little girls constantly doing gestures that they just shouldn’t be allowed to do like biting their lips and putting their fingers in their mouths Amy trying to seduce her older cousin so that he wouldn’t

take his phone that she stole from him away from her Amy posting a nude picture of herself online from said

stolen phone before it was taken from her Amy stabbing a boy classmate for calling her rude names

and calling her out in front of the whole class about her posting

that picture.

With everything going on in the world pertaining to #SaveO-

urChildren and the human/sex trafficking, we don’t need movie that’s purposely sexualizing young girls and dressing it up as “rebellion against their culture/religion.” There shouldn’t be any reason why those girls in the film were running around their town half-naked acting like “grown women” when clearly, they were not. My hope is that Netflix will come to their senses and takedown the movie for good.