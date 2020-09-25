Fall Recipes

Kerri Hoover
Ad/Design Manager
Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte by Inspired Taste
Servings: 2 Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
● 2 cups milk (whole, 2%, skim, dairy-free, coconut, or almond milk)
● 2 TBSP pumpkin puree
● 1-3 TBSP sugar (depends on how sweet you like it)
● 1 TBSP vanilla extract
● ½ TSP pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves mixture)
● ½ cup strong, hot coffee
● Whipped cream
Directions
Add milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Heat until hot, but do not
boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and the
coffee. Divide the mixture between two mugs. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of
pumpkin pie spice.
Easy Microwave Apple Crisp in a Mug by Yellow Bliss Road
Servings: 1 Prep Time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
For the apple filling:
● 1 apple peeled and sliced thin
● 1/2 TBSP of melted butter
● 1/4 TSP cinnamon
● 1 TSP brown sugar
● 1 TSP flour
For the crisp topping:
● 2 TBSP of softened butter (not melted)
● 1 TBSP flour
● 3 TBSP old fashioned oats
● 1 TBSP brown sugar
● ¼ TSP cinnamon
Directions
Mix apple filling ingredients in a small bowl. Mix together crisp ingredients. Work in the butter
with a fork. Layer half the apples in a microwave safe bowl or mug. Top with half the crisp
mixture. Add another layer of apples and then the remaining crisp mixture. Place in the
microwave and cook for 3 minutes. Careful, it will be very hot when removed from the
microwave! Serve warm with whipped topping or vanilla ice cream.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie by Betty Crocker
Servings: 6 Prep Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
● 1 ⅔ cup frozen mixed vegetables, frozen
● 1 cup chopped cooked chicken
● 1 can (10 ½ oz) condensed cream of chicken soup
● 1 cup Bisquick mix
● ½ cup milk
● 1 egg
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Add vegetables, chicken, and soup
and stir to combine. In a medium bowl, stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour into pie
pan. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.