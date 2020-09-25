LeBron James holds All-NBA team selection record

Tianna Gair

A&E Editor

teg5895@lockhaven.edu

LeBron James earned himself the National Basketball Association (NBA) record for the most All-NBA team selections with 16, surpassing basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan who all had 15 All-NBA selections. James All-NBA repertoire consists of 13 first team selections, two second team selections,

and one third team selection. James was selected based off of a vote that is conducted by a panel of sports journalists across the U.S. and Canada.

James made his NBA debut in 2003 as the First Over-all Draft Pick. He was drafted directly after high school to the Cleveland Cavaliers in his home state of Ohio. That season James was named the Rookie of the Year and continued on to cement himself as one of the foremost players in the league. Since his rookie season, James has competed in nine NBA finals; eight of those were consecutive. He has three NBA championships under his belt, three Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, four NBA MVP Awards, and two Olympic Gold Metals. He is undoubtedly considered to be one of the best basketball players of all time, with frequent comparisons to Michael Jordan.

In addition to this feat as of September 23 before the playoffs game 3, James has added a few other accomplishments this season. He is currently holds the Most Playoff Wins with 166. He has also moved up on the Most Career

Points list, with 34,241 points made, and moved up to number eight on the Assists Leaders board, with 9,346 assists.