Lock Haven Census

Cassandra Keller

News Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

On January 21, 2020, the US started the long process of counting the population. The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for people and their community.

With billions of dollars at stake for school safety, federal Pell grants, health care, and other federal programs that are important to college students and college towns, the U.S. Census Bureau is doing everything it can to make sure all college students are counted in the right place.

Lock Haven needs your help. In Lock Haven, only 60.5% of residents, including college students, have responded to the census. If you left your college or university because the campus was closed due to COVID-19, and you lived in campus housing, you do not need to count yourself; your school will do it for you. If you lived off campus in an apartment or house, count yourself (and any roommates) where you would have been living on April 1 in your college town. Don’t count yourself at your parent’s home, or on their census response

If a census taker contacts your household by phone or in person, please cooperate and answer all the questions so you can be included in the 2020 Census.

It’s important that college students who live in off-campus housing in college towns respond to the census because the results influence how billions in federal funding will be distributed every year over the next 10 years.

To do your part go to https://2020census.gov/en.html for more information.