PlayStation 5 release

Brittany Robertson

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

Staff Writer

Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently

announced the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 console that will be available for purchase beginning on November 12, 2020. This console has been improved in all aspects of gaming. The system itself has a faster processing system in terms of loading screens for games and also powering

up the system.

The graphics have been improved from the PlayStation 4 so that they will be much sharper. PlayStation is releasing two types of consoles: one system with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and another system that is completely digital. Pricing for the consoles is $499 with the Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and $399 for the Digital edition. The controllers of the PlayStation 5 have also been redesigned.

The controllers have been designed to be more DualSense. This idea is to be able to give players the feeling of being more immersed in the game.

Games for PlayStation 5 have slowly been getting announced. These include: Final Fantasy XVI, Grand Theft Auto, a Harry Potter game

called “Hogwarts Legacy,” and others.