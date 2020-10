Cassandra Keller

News Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

LHU alumni gifted LHU with a grand Bald Eagle statue. President Robert Pignatello tweeted about the statue’s arrival at the Lock Haven campus on Sept. 18

The statue will commemorate LHU’s 150th anniversary. LHU alumni, majorily class of ‘66, financed the statue now located in the Poorman Commons.

An unveiling and dedication ceremony will be on Oct. 3, 2020. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the LHU Alumni facebook page.