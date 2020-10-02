Remembering Gayle “Kansas Comet” Sayers

Brittany Robertson

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday the passing of Gayle Sayers.

Gayle Sayers was a member of the Chicago Bears football team from 1965 to 1971. He was a halfback and kick return specialist during his career with the Bears. He was born in Wichita Kansas and attended the University of Kansas. During his collegiate career, he was selected all-American.

He was drafted alongside Dick Butkus during the 1965 NFL Draft. He played both halfback and was a return kick specialist on the team. During his five seasons with the Bears, Sayers had 3,172 return yards, 4,956 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns with 5.0 yards per carry as a halfback. His return specialist career included: scoring six touchdowns and averaging more than 30 yards per kickoff return. A knee injury sidelined him during the1967 season. Sayers formed a friendship with teammate, Brian Piccolo who helped Sayers rehab through the knee injury. Sayers was a Black football player and Piccolo was a white football player. Both were competing for playtime and carries. A change in the hotel room assignment policy built their friendship.



After recovering from the injury that sidelined Sayers late the previous season, he was selected to the all- pro team, and made sure that Brian was included in the recognition as well. The friendship became well-known when Brian made a difficult decision to pull himself out of a game due to breathing difficulties.

It was then discovered that Piccolo had an aggressive form of testicular cancer that spread to his chest cavity. Sayers became Piccolo’s advocate for support in the fight until he died. Sayers received the George H. Salas award for his support with Brian’s fight with cancer. The movie, “Brian’s Song’’ showcased the friendship between teammates. The movie was released in 1971 then rereleased in 2001.

Later after his NFL career ended, Sayers was elected to the NFL’s 75th anniversary team both as a halfback and return specialist. He is the only player with this honor. He served as the athletic director at the University

of Illinois-Carbondale. Sayers founded several technology, consultant businesses and was a supporter of several Chicago inner city youth initiatives. His wife announced in 2013, that Sayers was diagnosed with dementia. He died on Sept. 22 at age 77 from his fight with dementia.