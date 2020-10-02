Trick-or-Treat: Null and Void?

Kerri Hoover

With the start of October right around the corner, many children and adults are wondering what Halloween celebrations are going to look like this fall due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the CDC releasing guidelines on Sept. 21 that discourages participation in traditional Halloween activities because they are considered “high-risk,” some local communities are still allowing these events to take place.

According to its local government website, the City of Lock Haven is still allowing trick-or-treating to be hosted on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m..

The city is leaving the decision about participation up to the individuals. They are asking anyone concerned with the potential exposure to COVID-19 to not participate during the event- whether that be not going door-to-door or simply turning off porch lights on Halloween night.

A similar decision has been made by the Bellefonte Borough whose manager has been receiving numerous phone calls inquiring about the annual holiday celebration.

During a meeting on Sept 21., council members decided to make trick-or-treating an optional event for the local community. They are advising Bellefonte residents interested in participating to turn on their porch lights during the scheduled hours on Oct. 31.

In response to the inquisitions, council member Doug Johnson told the Centre County Gazette, “It is on. If people want to participate, if the light is on, go trick-or-treating.”