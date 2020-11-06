By: Krissy Turner

Opinions Editor

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

Now that the summer weather is over and we are going into fall weather and eventually winter weather, it will start to get pretty cold outside so here are some tips on how to stay warm inside and outside!

Drinking hot tea, hot coffee or hot chocolate-This will keep your body temperature stable and it will make you feel warm and toasty. Wear sweatshirts and jackets when you go out-This will help you stay warm when you have to go outside to classes, to work or just going for a walk. Wear socks or slippers-This will help keep your feet warm and also your whole body, especially when you have cold floors. Keep lots of blankets around-There’s no such thing as having too many blankets around, especially when it starts to get a little nippy outside! Have a hot meal such as soup-This will help warm you up on the inside on those cold days. Exercise-This will help keep your body active and will generate body heat. Take a hot shower-This will not only get you clean, but will also warm you up on those cold days. Use a humidifier-It helps warm up the air and keeps you warm. Keep out any drafts-It is best that you keep out any drafts because you’re trying to stay warm, not be even colder!