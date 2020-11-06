Ohio Vs PennState

Brittany Robertson

Staff Writer

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

Week two in the Big Ten for the Penn State Nittany Lions came with cold weather, limited crowds, and an intense Ohio State football team.

It was the first time Beaver Stadium welcomed fans in a limited capacity this season and was a very different version of the ‘’white-out’’ game. 2020 is the year of adapting, there were fan cutouts and dogs in the student section, crowd noise fed into the stadium and virtual pre-game tailgates on the scoreboard. ESPN College GameDay was in town as well.

Ohio State came out early with a two-touchdown drive in the first quarter. Penn State was able to put together a field goal drive towards the end of the first quarter making the score 14-3 by the start of the second quarter. Ohio State came back to respond rather quickly by creating a touchdown drive then Penn State capitalized on a mistake by Ohio State with a field goal heading into halftime.

The start of the third quarter brought momentum for the Penn State team. The team came out with a 75-yard drive that included a touchdown catch by Jahan Dotson. Ohio State created a scoring drive around midway through the quarter with a 49-yard catch and field goal drive. The Lions created a drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter that looked as if momentum was shifting. The drive included a pair of one-handed catches by Dotson. But the Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields was able to come back to score with 9:14 on the clock. Penn State took one more try to score with a reception made by Dotson from Sean Clifford. However, an interception within the last few minutes of the game sealed Ohio State’s victory.

Penn State hosts the University of Maryland on Nov. 7 with kickoff scheduled at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.