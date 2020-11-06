“This is the way” – Disney’s The Mandalorian Review

Kerri Hoover Ad/Design Manager & Sports Editor kah4338@lockhaven.edu

The second season of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” premiered on Oct. 30, nearly a year after the television show first debuted exclusively on Disney+ last November.

So far only the first episode of the second season has been released. However, the seven subsequent episodes will premiere on Disney+ each Friday through Dec.18.

Written by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” is based on the original “Star Wars” movies produced by Lucasfilms. The setting takes place five years after “The Return of the Jedi” (1983) and the fall of the Empire. This is the first live-action “Star Wars” series, and it features the acting of Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano.

The first season consists of eight episodes that follow the journey of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter who has been assigned to retrieve ‘the Child’ on behalf of the empire. After successfully returning ‘the Child,’ Din goes back and rescues him instead of leaving the empire to abandon and take advantage of him. The Mandalorian spends the next six episodes journeying across various planets in order to keep ‘the Child’ safe.

In the second season, Din is on the search for fellow Mandaolorians who can help return ‘the Child’ to his own kind. The beginning of the episode shows Din and ‘the Child’ arriving on the planet Tatooine where they supposedly meet another Mandalorian. However, he ends up being the local marshall who simply wears Mandalorian armor. While Din teams up with the marshall and local townspeople to help defeat their common enemy, a krayt dragon, at the end of the episode him and “the Child” leave empty handed in hopes of finding other true Mandalorians in the near future.

To be honest, I’m not a huge “Star Wars” fan. I’m not really into science-fiction entertainment genres, and I find weird looking aliens with even weirder names unappealing. In fact, the first time I ever watched a “Star Wars” movie was less than a year ago, and I have only watched one other since. I would much rather watch a Marvel movie over “Star Wars” any day. However, I overcame my dislike for the sci-fi cinematic giant and agreed to watch it.

I was pleasantly surprised by my liking for the show, especially since I went into it with low expectations. The highlight for me though was ‘the Child’ or as we all know and love him by, Baby Yoda. He is too cute. I quickly came to love the little guy and was constantly worried about his safety. “The Mandalorian” also presented good, wholesome themes emphasizing the importance of family. This helped develop Din as a relatable and empathetic character that I could connect with.

On the other hand, some points in the plot line confused me or didn’t make sense. Since I haven’t watched many “Star Wars” movies, that makes sense. Personally, I think the series is best suited for “Star Wars” fans. However do not let that discourage you if you’re like me and still want to watch it.

Regardless of me not being a huge “Star Wars” nerd, the second season so far seems as if it will be more mysterious than the first season. It leaves the audience questioning two things: one, will they find other Mandaolorians who can return ‘the Child’ to its own kind?; and two, did Bobba Fett actually die at the end of “Return to Jedi”? Spoiler alert, but as Din and ‘the Child’ were leaving Tatoonie, a mysterious figure showed up. That figure happens to be Bobba Fett who supposedly died in “Return of the Jedi.” This raises questions from fans, like if he was really killed off in the original trilogy as well as what role he will play in the upcoming episodes. This season of the Mandalorian hopefully will provide more answers than the first season.

All in all, I thought it was a good show. Even though I had a little difficulty following along, I was just able to enjoy it, and I look forward to watching future episodes. While I believe it’s best suited for “Star Wars” fans, non “Star Wars” fans, like me, can also enjoy this show because of its action-packed nature, relatable and impactful themes, and adorable Baby Yoda antics.