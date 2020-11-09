Joe Rogan causing controversy within Spotify

Brittany Robertson

Copy writer

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

Joe Rogan, creator of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify, is under fire for the controversial comments made on a recent episode of the podcast. The Joe Rogan Experience was recently signed by Spotify for exclusivity for 100 million dollars.

Rogan has been known for having some controversial guests and comments that are made on the show. This is not the first time that Joe has been in the spotlight for his show guests and comments.

Two months after the Spotify deal, Rogan had two guests on the show: Alex Jones, the host of Infowars and a known conspiracy theorist, and Tim Dillion, a stand up comedian.

Jones is a radio show host, filmmaker and writer along with being a conspiracy theorist. Jones brought out theories involving a Covid-19 vaccine, if masks actually protect people from Covid-19, and if the Democrats were purposely messing with the economy to prevent Trump from being re-elected. Rogan knows that Jones makes some questionable comments but always remains neutral and doesn’t side with him on a particular issue.

Spotify met in their offices to try to see if there is a way to “censor’’ Rogan’s guests and the content on the show. After numerous meetings within Spotify, they will tailor their content policy to Rogan. Internal office members are not happy but looks like Rogan is staying on their platform for awhile.