Ariana’s switching up “positions” with this new gem

Kiara Carson

Editor-in-Chief

Ariana Grande has been known to produce amazing pop music over the course of a decade, but it doesn’t stop her from reaching for the stars. She continues to release golden tracks that almost anyone can relate and party to.

Her newest album “Positions” follows about a year after her breakout hit album “thank u, next” and tells a totally different story about her life since then. Last year, she was engaged, then not, and then she lost a great love of hers, Mac Miller, which definitely shook her to her core but didn’t deter her from making her money. Grande takes her pain and uses it for inspiration to create music that sends out love and positivity to her fans.

Within “Positions”, we are shown are freer and happier Ariana. Last year was filled with so much tragedy, it seems as though she’s used this album to heal and learn more about life. She seems more open about talking about her different experiences that she encountered within the past year but also wants to move on and look forward to the future.

For example, her first song within the album “shut up” talks about letting all her past demons go and moving on from their negativity. She wants them to shut up so she can stop feelings so stuck in her depressive state and move on to liberation.

Grande also exhibits a more sexual feel in a couple of her songs like “34+35”, “nasty”, and “motive”. She also incorporates some romance with her tunes “love language”, “safety net”, and “off the table” which indicates that she’s learning to love once again. It’s absolutely exciting to see her growth and vulnerability that she’s gone through because she’s endured a lot of pain.

The pain that haunted her would’ve crippled most people, and maybe behind closed doors she did have her moments, but now she’s back and better than ever. So, if you’re ever feeling down about anything (relationships, self-worth, etc.) then I suggest giving this album a chance to get you out of the negativity rut.