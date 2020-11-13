How to relax after the election

Tess English

Online Manager

tae7002@lockhaven.edu

It has been an all around stressful year from pandemic outbreak, shifting to online learning, and to top it all off it’s an election year. Not to mention the political tensions in this country are at an all time high in the millennia. Even though there are some outstanding court cases and a few outstanding recounts the election has been called most news outlets. Regardless of who you voted for the election most of the post election stress is over. If you’re struggling to relax here are a few helpful ways to unwind.

Rewatch your favorite show– The comfort of a time before COVID and great way to escape for a little bit. The repetition will be calming, no twists, no turns, and no waiting on Nevada to count ballots, just utter familiarity.

Turn off social media for a bit– With two political parties still both clashing on social media, it might be best just to stay off for a little bit. It’ll keep you out of the trouble in getting into a pointless Twitter fight.

Indulge a little snack– Chocolate in particular releases endorphins, which stimulate happiness, in the brain. Even though chocolate is the recommended treat, feel free to get crazy with it and pick your choice treat whether it be salty or sweet. Take a spa day– Get yourself a facial mask, get the files for some mani/pedi action, some incense, and some fruit for some flavored water. A little stay at home spa treatment is a great way to relax especially if you can treat yourself to a robe and some comfy slippers