Mail In Voter Controversy

Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Manager & Sports Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

The year 2020 has been a year like no other. From the never-ending Coronavirus pandemic to the disastrous California wildfires and the life-altering presidential election, this hasn’t been our year. Speaking of monumental presidential elections, 2020 didn’t seem like the year to push for mail-in voting and post-election day ballot acceptance.

I understand that some Americans were fearful of potentially being exposed to COVID at polling locations on election day which was the whole publicized reason for stressing the importance of mail-in voting. However, why didn’t this matter back in the spring during the primary election when COVID was at its prime and people weren’t required to wear masks in public? Plus, polling places had plenty of COVID protocols in place to prevent possible exposure.

It’s understandable that mail-in voting was supposed to help prevent long lines on election day. However, that still didn’t encourage enough people to skip voting in-person. In my small voting district within Central PA, people waited in line nearly two hours to cast their vote in-person. Imagine larger districts with more than 2000 registered voters who had the chance to vote in-person but decided against it.

Why did this happen? I suspect COVID isn’t the reason here. It’s because President Donald J. Trump is running for re-election, and left-wing radicals demonize him to the point where they are willing to push the limits towards his impeachment or deter his re-election.

Mail-in voting and post-election day ballot acceptance can be seen as more than problematic because it leaves possibility for voter fraud. So far, there’s been accounts of disappearing ballots, ballots thrown in the trash, and increased numbers of non-registered voters. There have even been deceased people’s names on a number of mail ballots. Additionally, there has been an increased number of naked ballots. Coincidence? I think not.

Not to mention the suspicions of some states, including Pennsylvania, that halted their ballot counting after a Trump lead was detected. With several news stations projecting candidate victories before polling locations even closed and ballots were counted, this created an opening for dishonest people to find a way to cheat the system and potentially hurt the possible front-runner candidate. The 2020 presidential election is the most crucial election of our lives thus far, and some people are willing to go to great, unethical lengths to ensure their favorite candidate wins.

Post-election day ballot acceptance never should have been allowed in the first place. If someone didn’t vote by mail or in-person after having months to do so, that’s their own problem and they don’t get to vote like every other year. If someone was afraid to or couldn’t vote in person, then vote absentee like every other year. Sure, 2020 has been a year like no other, but it doesn’t need to end this way.

I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m completely opposed to the projected “president elect.” Judge me as you wish, but I don’t believe this race is over. My Trump sign still stands proudly in my yard, as well as many other Trump supporters in my area. Because of mail-in voting and post-election day ballot acceptance, I think the race has been rigged in favor of Biden. I’ve experienced a Trump rally. I know first hand the thousands of supporters he has. So to me, it makes no sense as to why Biden is the projected winner … well, besides fraud. For everything that the President has endured within the past four years, constantly fighting the left wishing to tear him apart, he deserves to challenge the poll projections and claim the title that he well deserves. Trump called it from the beginning that there would be voter fraud, and once again he was right.