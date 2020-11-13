Sarah McBride first elected openly transgender state senator

History will be made in January 2021 when Sarah McBride gets sworn in as a state senator of Delaware. McBride will become the first transgender state senator.

McBride came out as a transgender woman in her college’s student newspaper, The Eagle in 2011. She went on to intern at the white house in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender woman to work there in any capacity.

In January 2013, McBride joined the board of directors of Equality Delaware and quickly became the state’s leading advocate for legal protections and hate crimes legislation for transgender Delawareans. In 2016, she published her book, Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality and gave a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

In July 2019, McBride announced her candidacy for the Delaware Senate and won in the 2020 November vote with 73.3 percent of the votes. She is set to be sworn into the Delaware senate, replacing Democrat Harris McDowell III.

On her website McBride said, “Despite the challenges we[Delawareans] face, I remain as hopeful as ever that we can make big change happen – because I’ve fought for it, I’ve seen it, and I’ve lived it.”

To learn more about McBride, visit her website at: sarahmcbride.com/