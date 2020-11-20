Christmas Music Opinion

It never hurts to start listening to Christmas music early. Some people would prefer it to be after Thanksgiving is over so that they can get ready for the next holiday, but other people listen to Christmas music way earlier than that, such as myself!

I don’t have a problem with listening to Christmas music early because Christmas is tied for first for my favorite holiday with Halloween. When Christmas comes around, I love listening to Michael Bublé or listening to “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” on the radio to get into the Christmas spirit.

I have to listen to Christmas music all year round anyway when I go home, because my sister because she was born on Christmas Day. Naturally, she is obsessed with all things Christmas. I also have a friend who was born on Christmas Eve so it’s another reason to get into the holiday spirit.

I prefer everything to be Grinch themed for me because I have loved the Grinch since I was 3-years-old when the Jim Carrey version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” came out. The sound track is amazing. Which is another reason to Christmas and extra month early.Another way to get your Christmas sound tack in is Hallmark, AMC, Lifetime, and the Freeform holiday movies run.

I believe that Christmas is a time for miracles and for making memories. If Christmas music can get someone into the holiday spirit, and get them into wanting to spend time with their families for Christmas to create memories that will last forever. I remember making cookies with my mother, listening to holiday music, watching movies, playing out in the snow, opening presents with family.

This year will be different with COVID-19 cases on the rise, but all the more reason to focus on the positives of the holiday seasons. If the cheer of Christmas music will bring you a little light in these dark times then go for it! You gotta take what you can with 2020.