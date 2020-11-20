Cute and Cozy Winter Fashion

Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Manager & Sports Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

Fall isn’t over yet, but it’s time to start preparing for the upcoming colder months. Make sure you’re stocked up this season on all of the winter fashion essentials before they start selling out in stores. If you’re looking for some seasonal fashion tips or attempting to jazz up your wardrobe this winter, check out these winter fashion essentials brought to you by the Eagle Eye staff.

Beanie hats, scarves, and gloves – While this may be a given, these accessories are essential to keep you warm during the winter season. Beanie hats, especially the ones with the cute little poof balls on top, are a perfect way to rock your favorite winter outfit while keeping your head and ears warm. But, don’t stop there. Scarves aren’t simply an autumn exclusive accessory. They can still dress up any sweater, flannel shirt, or dress while keeping your neck warm all season long. Lastly, don’t forget the gloves! If you spend a lot of time on your phone, they have tech-savvy gloves available to keep those texting thumbs cozy.

Coats – Coats are another must-have this season to help keep you nice and warm. But don’t let warmth dominate over style. If you’re looking to jazz up your winter wardrobe, look no further than a coat upgrade! There are plenty of different styles to choose from, including puffer coats, trench coats, parkas, and even bold, statement coats. If you look hard enough I’m sure you’ll find the perfect coat to match your own individual style!

Faux fur/fleece lined leggings – Leggings are a girl’s best friend. But have you ever tried faux fur or fleece lined leggings? Well if you haven’t, you should give them a try because they are heavenly – a staple piece in my winter wardrobe. They are available in a variety of colors, so they are sure to match any outfit combination you can think of. They even come in fun, seasonal patterns to help you get into the holiday spirit! This winter you’ll no longer have to sacrifice warmth over comfort!

Fuzzy socks – Fuzzy socks are another one of my favorite staple winter accessories! I can’t even begin to tell you how many pairs I have in my drawer waiting to be worn! Fuzzy socks keep your feet nice and cozy, but at a cute cost. They go well with high-top sneakers and ankle boots, and look great layered with your favorite pair of skinny jeans or leggings. As a helpful hint, if you are looking for some fuzzy socks this winter at an affordable price, check out Old Navy’s Black Friday deals. Normally during this time of year, they have cute, character fuzzy socks on sale for $1!

Masks – I know, I know. I’m the millionth person to tell you to wear a mask. Whether you like it or not (and I certainly don’t), it’s become a staple in today’s crazy times to prevent the spread of COVID. However as the blustery, cold winter air creeps in, masks may finally earn some positive connotations between both maskers and anti-maskers as being a great way to keep your face warm!

The list doesn’t stop here. There are plenty of other winter wardrobe essentials perfect for the upcoming colder weather. If you have any special #WinterFashion tips of your own, feel free to comment below or give us a shoutout on Twitter @LHUEagleEye.