Maren Morris, Luke Combs win big at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Manager & Sports Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

The biggest night in country music, the 54th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, took place live, in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee with hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Going into the evening, Miranda Lambert had the most nominations with seven while Luke Combs had the second most nominations behind Lambert with six.

The CMA Awards began with special collaborations made by various artists commemorating the loss of several country music legends this past year. Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, and Ashley McBryde first took the stage to honor Charlie Daniels. Little Big Town and Jon Pardi followed, who sang tributes to Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie. Finally, hosts McEntire and Rucker performed a duet together commemorating the three-time CMA Awards host, Mac Davis.

As the evening continued, it proved to be a night packed-full of performances by Lambert, Combs, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts, Jimmie Allen, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Gabby Barrett.

Keith Urban and Dan + Shay also joined the celebration by giving remote performances from Los Angeles and Australia.

At the end of the evening, Morris, Combs, and Church proved to be the big winners. Morris won three awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. Combs won two awards for Album of the Year and Male Vocalists of the Year, while Church brought home the most coveted award of the evening, Entertainer of the Year.

The full list of the 2020 CMA Award winners are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year – Eric Church

Single of the Year – “The Bones” – Maren Morri

Album of the Year – What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Song of the Year – “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Female Vocalist of the Year – Maren Morris

Male Vocalist of the Year – Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year – Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year – Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year – “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Musician of the Year – Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video of the Year – “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year – Morgan Wallen