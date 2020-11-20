Maren Morris, Luke Combs win big at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Kerri Hoover
Ad/Design Manager & Sports Editor
kah4338@lockhaven.edu
The biggest night in country music, the 54th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, took place live, in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee with hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.
Going into the evening, Miranda Lambert had the most nominations with seven while Luke Combs had the second most nominations behind Lambert with six.
The CMA Awards began with special collaborations made by various artists commemorating the loss of several country music legends this past year. Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, and Ashley McBryde first took the stage to honor Charlie Daniels. Little Big Town and Jon Pardi followed, who sang tributes to Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie. Finally, hosts McEntire and Rucker performed a duet together commemorating the three-time CMA Awards host, Mac Davis.
As the evening continued, it proved to be a night packed-full of performances by Lambert, Combs, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts, Jimmie Allen, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Gabby Barrett.
Keith Urban and Dan + Shay also joined the celebration by giving remote performances from Los Angeles and Australia.
At the end of the evening, Morris, Combs, and Church proved to be the big winners. Morris won three awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. Combs won two awards for Album of the Year and Male Vocalists of the Year, while Church brought home the most coveted award of the evening, Entertainer of the Year.
The full list of the 2020 CMA Award winners are as follows:
Entertainer of the Year – Eric Church
Single of the Year – “The Bones” – Maren Morri
Album of the Year – What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Song of the Year – “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
Female Vocalist of the Year – Maren Morris
Male Vocalist of the Year – Luke Combs
Vocal Group of the Year – Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year – Dan + Shay
Music Event of the Year – “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year – Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Music Video of the Year – “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year – Morgan Wallen