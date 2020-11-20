NFL post-game report and early Super Bowl predictions

Brittany Robertson

Staff Writer

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

Green Bay Packers – 24

Jacksonville Jaguars – 20

Green Bay’s defense came to the rescue a few times in the game but the Pack was able to hold on to the win.

Pittsburgh Steelers – 36

Cincinnati Bengals – 10

The Steelers are hanging on to their running title of lone undefeated team in the NFL. Between JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, this team is looking good for postseason.

Houston Texans – 7

Cleveland Browns – 10

The dynamic duo of Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb made the difference in the game this week. Cleveland sits at 6-3 on the season currently. The game was even delayed due to severe weather in Cleveland.

Carolina Panthers – 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 46

The Buccaneers have their confidence back as they pummeled Carolina with the help of Tom Brady and team.



Philadelphia Eagles – 17

New York Giants – 27

The Eagles are just trying to finish the season. The Giants have an opportunity to be on top of the NFC east.

Minnesota Vikings – 19

Chicago Bears – 13

This was the Monday night football game and the Bears had to figure out how to play football without Nick Foles who left midway through the game with an injury.

Inside the NFL: A Super early Super Bowl Prediction:

As we get closer to the end of the regular season; we start to make our “unofficial’’ predictions on which teams could be heading to post season play. Each week, there will be a “early bird’’ Super bowl prediction.

For Week 2 of Super Bowl Predictions: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is a crazy year which calls for a crazy prediction. I mean the Steelers seem to be holding their own with the season. Tampa Bay is looking for being a contender just in general. It will be interesting as the seasons finish and move to post season play and with all of the distractions in between.