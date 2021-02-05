2021 NFL Pro Bowl-Virtual Edition

Brittany Robertson

Lifestyles Editor

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

This year the NFL Pro Bowl looked a little bit different!

This event is typically held in person but for the first time since 1949 that is not the case. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the decision was made to have the Pro Bowl virtually.

This event featured both celebrities and NFL football players. It included players like Kyler Murray, Marshawn Lynch, Derrick Henry, Bubba Wallace, and others. The celebrities included Michael Strahan, Snoop Dogg and some others. The game was played virtually on Madden 21. The Pro Bowl was played after a week-long celebration of all the Pro Bowl selections from across the NFL.

The game was streamed online through Twitch streaming. The NFC won the Pro Bowl 32-12 with Kyler Murray being selected as the MVP of the Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl Virtual Edition was sponsored between EA Sports and Verizon Wireless.