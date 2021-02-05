Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Editor and News Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

Having a bad case of the “winter blues?” You’re not alone. More than 10 million Americans (including me!) suffer from symptoms exhibited by the “winter blues,” also known as seasonal affective order (Psychology Today, 2019).

According to Psychology Today, seasonal affective order, or SAD, is a type of recurrent major depressive disorder in which episodes of depression occur during the same season of the year (2019). Normally, individuals affected by SAD experience bouts of depression or other related symptoms, during the fall and winter months because of the lack of light exposure.

Some common symptoms of SAD include feelings of hopelessness and sadness, decreased physical activity, weight gain, change in appetite, irritability, fatigue (even though you receive plenty of sleep), increased sensitivity, social avoidance, and difficulty concentrating.

If you are like me and think you may suffer from a case of the “winter blues” check out the following essential and affordable tips to help combat SAD this winter.

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise can help suppress many SAD-related symptoms while relieving stress and anxiety, lifting your mood, boosting confidence, increasing energy levels and improving quality of sleep. If you don’t already have a regular exercise schedule, consider starting one. The internet as well as the Apple and Google Play Stores provide a plethora of resources to help get you started. If you’re new to workout programs, look for shorter, less intensive workout tutorials on YouTube, and then work your way up from there as your body becomes stronger. Personally, I try to workout three to four days a week while combining different five-minute workouts to tone my whole body.

Get outside (when you can), and if not make your environment brighter. Living in Pennsylvania during February often means the days are categorized by cold, blustery, and snowy weather conditions. Every now and then, there are winter days with beautiful weather. So, take advantage of them! Whether it’s an afternoon at the park, a scroll around the neighborhood, or talking your dog for a walk, try to get outside and soak up the natural light as much as possible. When weather conditions permit you to stay inside, try making your living environment brighter by opening up the blinds or curtains, sitting closer to bright windows when completing school work, or investing in a small light box to help replenish vitamin D deficiency.

Get social. When didn’t a get-together with your friends or family help curb bouts of depressed emotions? During the wintertime, human beings tend to get less social and prefer staying home. (Times that by ten during a global pandemic). If you can, schedule some time to spend with family and friends on a regular basis. Whether it be going shopping at your favorite store, eating-out for dinner once a week, or planning a game or movie night, try surrounding yourself with the people you love the most to help boost your spirits. If you aren’t comfortable meeting up with loved ones because of COVID, try making an effort to call them more often or arrange a time to meet via video chat.