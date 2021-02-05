COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Brittany Robertson

Lifestyles Editor

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

For all of us, COVID-19 has been something we have been living with for the past (almost) year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers have been developing the vaccines that people would be able to receive for help in prevent- ing the spread of COVID-19. This research process has led us to two different vaccine options: Pfizer and Moderna. Both vaccines require an initial shot and then a booster. The Pfizer vaccine booster is done three weeks late from the initial shot while the Moderna booster is done about a month later from when the initial shot was given. Each vaccine is a mRNA vaccine. There are different phases of eligibility in vaccine distribution.

Currently in Pennsylvania, vaccines are available for select individuals that are in Phase 1A based on availability and appointments made.

Phase 1A makes the following groups eligible or the vaccine: healthcare workers, long-term healthcare residents, people age 65 or older, people age 16-65 with high-risk conditions, as well as people who are immunocompromised, obese or severe obese, pregnant, have sickle cell disease, smoke and have Type II diabetes mellitus.

Phase 1B includes groups of people who get community-based services, community residential rehab facilities, behavioral health/rehab facilities, government offices, correctional officers, first responders who do not have a high-risk condition, post office workers, grocery store workers, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, clergy workers, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, and individuals who care for children in the early education setting or adult day programs.

Locations for vaccine distribution are being finalized other than at

hospitals. Please check out https://www.health.pa.gov/

topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vac- cine.aspx for the latest updated information.

Together, we will get through this!