The New White House

Annie Barnhart

agb8459@lockhaven.edu

Guest Writer

2020 has been one of the most exhausting years of my existence. From start to finish we have been praying for a fresh start in the year following. Free of pandemics, protests and problematic politicians. Sadly, the pandemic is not over in 2021, and continues to take lives every day in the United States.

However, Joseph Biden has since replaced Donald Trump as the 46th President and promises to take control of the virus, and make America great again. No pun intended. Since Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th. He has already made impactful changes to our country. Joe Biden signed more than a dozen executive orders in his first hours as president. Including the requirement of masks on federal property, which, I cannot believe has taken this far into the pandemic to require. Biden has also canceled Trump’s move to withdraw the country from the World Health Organization. While many of President Biden’s first policy moves are to reverse Trump’s previous policies, others go beyond that. Biden has also directed the Education Department to continue to freeze monthly payments and interest on most federal student loans until at least Sept. 30. This action alone is benefiting millions of students struggling to pay off their debt because of income loss due to Covid.

One of the big parts of the Joe Biden campaign was his changes for higher education as well as a relief for those in student loan debt. Who would complain about free money? Biden officials said that the president would expedite a request to congress for $10,000 in loan cancellation for all federal borrowers. The student debt forgiveness plan would ease financial anxiety for over 65% of student loan borrowers. The burden that hangs over the heads of millions of students for simply seeking greater education is unconstitutional.

Whether you voted red, blue, green or didn’t vote at all in the most recent election, there is no doubt that we all want what is best for our country. Our versions of “best” may differ, but nonetheless, let American actually be great again. Pun intended.