Mia Swales LHU Council ofTrustees Appointment)

Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Editor and News Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

The Pennsylvania State System Board of Governors approved the newest addition to the Lock Haven University Council of Trustees, Mia Swales, during its regular meeting on Feb. 4. She will serve as the eleventh member on the council.

Swales is a recent alumnus of LHU, graduating in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and a minor in Sociology. She is currently a graduate student at the University pursuing a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

“Mia is a true advocate of the student body and will be fully engaged with the important issues the university will be experiencing,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, in a recent press release. “She has already proudly represented the university as an undergraduate student, and we look forward to her growth through this experience.”

At LHU, Swales works as a graduate assistant at the university’s on-campus food bank, the Haven Cupboard, along with the Office of Student Outreach, Assistance and Resources (SOAR). Some of her main responsibilities include serving as a student mentor, organizing orientation-related events, actively speaking on behalf of the university during presentations, as well as helping students acclimate to college life. During her time at LHU, Swales also participated in numerous conferences with the Multicultural, Advisory, Activity Council.

In a recent press release, Council of Trustees chair, Daniel Elby said, “Mia is a fine example of the leadership that our students gain through their studies at LHU. We are all proud of Mia and all of her accomplishments and I look forward to working with her as an active member of the Council of Trustees.”