New things to Steam

Kristen Turner

Opinions Editor

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

There are lots of movies and shows that are coming out and are now available to stream. Here is a list of a few movies/shows that you can now watch on some streaming apps:

The Masked Dancer-Celebrities dress up from head to toe in a costume with their voices modulated and you have to try and guess who it is from their dance moves. Soul-A New York jazz pianist is trapped between Earth and the afterlife after he lands a jazz gig and learns what it means to do something meaningful in life. WandaVision-Wanda and Vision have superpowers and they live suburban lives until they suspect that everything is not what it seems. Dinosaurs-A family of dinosaurs that live in a modern world and the only humans on earth are seen as pets and wild animals. We Can be Heroes-Kids with superpowers must work together to save their parents when they are captured by aliens. Name That Tune-Contestants have to try to guess the songs that are played by just a few notes. I Can See Your Voice-The contestant has to try and be able to tell, with the help of the celebrity panel, who is a bad singer and who is a good singer without hearing them sing. Julie and the Phantoms-Three ghosts from the 90s band Sunset Curve appear to a girl who lost her mom the year before and she helps them figure out what they need to do to cross over and they help her get her confidence back in her music after the passing of her mother. Little does the girl know that she has more of a connection to the band than she realizes. Call Me Kat-A lady quits her day job that she hated and opens up a cat cafe that she loves doing instead. She goes through the show getting into crazy situations like going on a date or not knowing how to ask an old friend of hers from college on a date. Palmer-A former high school football star gets out of prison after 12 years and forms a bond with a boy that is an outcast and comes from a troubled home. His new life and his new family is threatened by his past.

The movies/shows listed here can be found on Netflix, Tubi Tv, Disney+, FOX or Apple TV+.