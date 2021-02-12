Valentine Date Ideas 2021

Valentines Day is fast approaching. Do you have your plans set? Valentines Day is a holiday where you acknowledge your significant other or friend how special they are to you. But we know that this year has been filled with a lot of virtual Zoom calls, Facetime with friends, and just trying to maintain a sense of “normalcy’. So, how does someone shows their best friend or significant other that they are the best while there is a world-wide pandemic happening? Luckily, these ideas for fun dates don’t cost a lot:

Picnic from a restaurant: Get take out from your favorite restaurant and have a picnic at home. It will be a lot warmer in your home, apartment, or wherever you are living currently than eating outside.

Movie Night: Pick out a great movie (or rom-com), make your favorite movie theater snack and grab a seat on your couch to watch your movie. Luckily, movie streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix have a library of different movies (or Rom-coms) to chose from.

Cook at Home: Make dinner together. You tend to learn a lot about the other person when it involves making food. There are a ton of recipes to chose from across the internet, or pick something that he or she misses from home. These ideas are a great way to celebrate that special someone in your life, and also how to celebrate it safely.