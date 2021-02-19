Superbowl or Super Meh

The year 2020 is widely considered to be a year people want to forget. It was upside down and just very strange. When the news broke that football was attempt – ing to hold a season with the finale of the Super Bowl, I along with everyone else was really excited. Just a little bit of “normal’’ was going to be good to see. The Super Bowl is one event that draws an audience for numerous reasons: commercials, checking out what half time will entail, and of course the game. Working in the sports’ world, I tend to enjoy the Super Bowl for the game and the commercials.

I had a good feeling about the game- young up and coming dynasty football player to someone who’s been in the NFL since I was a kid. I was hoping for a close game and it boiled down to the last two minutes of the 4th quarter to figure out who wins. As the game kept going, the score kept climbing in more of Tampa Bay’s favor. Which meant another potential win for Tom Brady. The Chiefs were looking flat or spooked.

Half time was a bit confusing. We all know that half time can be a hit or miss event depending on the performer. admit I never really heard of The Week- end until he sang a few songs that I recognized. It was a good performance but as one of my friends pointe about the interesting choice of bandaged faces worn by the lead singer. At least, there were no obvious wardrobe malfunctions. COVID-19 hit hard this year hard which was heavily reflected in the advertisements. Commercials this year were more

tributes to healthcare workers and just having a positive outlook on the future beyond the pandemic. I respect this because I am the proud daughter of a healthcare worker and have a sister who works at a major hospital as well. The game ended up being predictable. I believe the game boiled down to talent and experience. Tom Brady is both talent- ed and experienced. Patrick Mahomes is talented. Mahomes will be experienced in time.

The Super Bowl was meh. It was just f lat. I was not impressed this year. I think maybe a little bit of enjoyment was capped for many because the stress of the pandemic was still there.