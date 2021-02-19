What to do on a Snow Day

Brittany Robertson

bnr888@lockhaven.edu

Lifestyles Editor

Oh Winter, so much snow!

So, you hear that school is “suspended” for the day and you are trying to figure out the best way to

celebrate the snow day. Well, what to do? Here are some simple ideas to survive a blizzard:

Movie Day! There are numerous streaming platforms to search through for different genres of

movies, TV shows, etc for your viewing pleasure. Make some popcorn and watch your favorite winter

time movies with your best friends.

Schoolwork catch-up: okay, I know that the term is “Snow day’’ but it is always a good excuse to get ahead on homework, and prepare for upcoming exams or presentations. It will ease your anxiety when your classes meet again.

Make a snowman: As Ana asks Elsa, “Do you wanna build a snowman?: Grab some friends, bundle up in layers of clothes to handle the cold, and build a snowman. No judgement from me! It is an activity that you can be proud of and your neighbors too.

Cook a warm meal: Making a meal can be an adventure! There are a ton of winter time recipes

across the internet to try and make. Your family, friends, or significant other will be impressed! These four ways to survive a blizzard can make it just a little more fun and distract you from the cold.