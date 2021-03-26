FBI Investigates Brett Kavanaugh

Cassie Keller

News Editor

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse alleged in a letter to Attorney General, Merrick Garland, that the FBI’s background investigation of Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, was fake.

In the letter, Whitehouse said “in this matter the shutters were closed, the bridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI.”

In July 2018, Kavanaugh was nominated as President Trump’s second Supreme Court Justice. Shortly after his nomination, Christine Blasey Ford as well as a few other women, came forward with accusations against Kavanaugh of sexual assault. A hearing regarding Ford’s accusations was held in front of the Judiciary Committee in September 2018.

In October 2018, the White House announced that it had found no corroboration of Ford’s allegation after reviewing the FBI’s latest probe into Kavanaugh’s past. Shortly after that announcement, Kavanaugh was sworn in as a supreme court justice and has been serving since.

Whitehouse’s letter claimed that the FBI did not follow up on investigations of key witnesses of Ford’s sexual assault allegations as well as a few other cases. Whitehouse said in his letter: “Max Stier, the widely respected president of the Partnership for Public Service, and a college classmate of Mr. Kavanaugh, offered specific corroborating evidence,17 but the FBI refused to interview Mr. Stier.”

To see Whitehouse’s full letter, go to this link.