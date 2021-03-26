Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Editor and News Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

Marvel Studios’s television miniseries, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, debuted exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 19. The season will consist of six episodes with each one premiering every Friday through April 23.

Following the debut of WandaVision on Jan. 15, this is the second new Marvel TV series featured on the streaming service in 2021 with more scheduled to come later this year.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastain Stan reprise their roles throughout the television series as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp will also return in the series to reprise their roles as Zemo and Sharon Carter from the Captain America: Winter Soldier and Civil War films. The series was written and produced by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier takes place approximately six months after the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame and is found within Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After the retirement of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, the Falcon is left with some pretty big shoes to fill. However, the Falcon voluntarily hands over the coveted Captain American shield to the U.S. government because he does not believe he is worthy enough to carry on Cap’s legacy. On the other hand, the former military assassin, the Winter Soldier, is coping with post traumatic stress disorder while enduring government-mandated therapy after his recent pardon.

With only the first episode under my belt, I can not really say for sure what is going to happen throughout the series. However, I think it is safe to assume that part of the plotline will involve the Falcon and the Winter Soldier learning to cope in a world without Captain America. Both characters were also extremely close to Steve; therefore, his retirement (and possible death) could present serious challenges for them.

I also expect to learn more about Sam and Bucky’s individual lives throughout the series. Up until this point in the MCU, neither character has had a movie or show highlighting him and his past. While Marvel fans know a little more about Bucky’s past based on previous films, they are unfamiliar with Sam’s roots. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, however, provides fans the perfect opportunity to learn more about him and his future in the MCU.

Overall, I look forward to watching the remainder of the series. In my opinion, it travels at a much better pace than WandaVision so far, and I think fans’ lingering questions will be answered more quickly.

Be sure to check out the next episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which will be released on Disney+ March 26.