Anti-Asian violence on the rise

Levi Dietz

Copy Editor

lwd6487@lockhaven.edu



The aftermath of the March 16 shooting which took the lives of eight people, six of

whom were Asian, has sparked many conversations on the rise in violence and racism directed

towards Asian people during the pandemic.In the days following the shooting, protests

denouncing anti-Asian sentiment were held in large cities across the country, such as New York

and Washington D.C.

According to and analysis done by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism,

crimes that targeted Asian people in America rose 150% in 2020, even though overall crime

decreased by 7%. Karthick Ramakrishnan, who is the director of demographic data and policy

research nonprofit AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Data, told NBC that former President

Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the coronavirus was partially to blame for the rise in anti-Asian

crime. Ramakrishnan told NBC that Trump’s rhetoric helped to set a narrative, and that his

frequent use of terms such as “China virus” helped to foster hate towards Asian Americans.

Other countries have also seen a rise in anti-Asian crimes. According to Time, “the Asian

Australian Alliance received 377 reports of Covid-19-related racism between April and June last

year”, and the founder, Erin Wen Ai Chew, said that more than 500 reports have been

documented since last year. U.K. police data suggests that there was a 300% rise in hate crimes

against Asians in the country in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019. According

to Time, Chinese business owners in the U.K. have reported a variety of crimes such as being

attacked, spat at, and some nurses of Asian descent reported racial abuse from their patients.

On Tuesday March 29th, President Biden announced that he will “reinstate and expand

the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.” It was also

announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will provide $49.5 million to

institutions helping AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The National Science

Foundation will also spend $33 million on studying bias and xenophobia. The Department of

Justice will establish an initiative to respond to anti-Asian violence that will help spread

resources on national hate crime statistics, and promote accurate reporting of hate crimes.

Biden spoke about the violence towards Asian Americans in a speech earlier this month,

saying that the violence is “wrong, its un-American and it must stop”.