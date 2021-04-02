Easter Playlist

Kerri Hoover

Ad/Design Editor and News Editor

kah4338@lockhaven.edu

Holy Week is upon us. This week in history, Christians believe that the son of God, Jesus Christ, died on a cross as an act of salvation for the world and miraculously rose from the grave three days later. In honor of the Easter season, I have compiled a list of contemporary and gospel Christian songs, as well as a few country selections, to help us celebrate that Jesus is alive!

“Easter Song” by 2nd Chapter of Acts – The story of Easter Sunday is boldly told during this 1970s gospel song that showcases the joy Christians have toward Jesus’s resurrection. Feel free to check out the other cover versions of this song sung by Keith Green, GLAD, or Hella Heizmann. “Glorious Day” by Passion (feat. Kristan Stanfill) – This upbeat Christian-pop song really brings out the joy in worshippers as they celebrate the freedom of God. This is a perfect song to get-up on your feet, jump and dance around, lift-up your hands, and praise the Lord! “Same Power” by Jeremy Camp – Jeremy Camp reminds us throughout this worship song that “the same power that rose Jesus from the grave” lives in us. Therefore, we can live everyday with the spirit of Easter burning alive in our hearts! “He’s Alive” by Dolly Parton – Paired with soft instrumentals, Dolly Parton sings this beautiful, emotional song about the Resurrection. But, beware: you might get goosebumps while listening to it, like I did! “What a Beautiful Name” by Hillsong Worship – The name of our Lord and Savior is a beautiful, wonderful, and powerful weapon that withstands the face of evil. Death is defeated in His name, and this Billboard Music award winner is an ode to just that. “Forever (We Sing Hallelujah)” by Kari Jobe – Based on the scripture verse Romans 5:13, this worship song vividly paints a picture of the crucifixion. Kari Jobe’s beautiful voice sings a tribute to Jesus’s legacy of coming to Earth to die for our sins. “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Chris Tomlin – Good Friday marks the historical date when Jesus died on the Roman crucifix as an act of worldly salvation. In Chris Tomlin’s ballad of salvation, he tells of a newfound, eternal life in God, free from old sin as a result of Jesus’s death. “My Victory” by Crowder – Another brilliant song focusing on Jesus’s crucifixion through the use of vivid imagery. In Roman culture, the crucifix might represent death, but Christians celebrate the cross as a victorious act of salvation! “I Saw God Today” by George Strait – Easter time is a season for miracles. George Strait reminds us in this beautiful toned-down country song to recognize even the smallest miracles that occur in our everyday lives. “Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack” – For all the musical fanatics out there, be sure to check out the full-length soundtrack for Jesus Christ Superstar. Whether you listen to the original 1970s version or the newer John Legend edition, songs like “Crucifixion” and “The Last Supper” will get you into the Easter spirit as you recount the life story of Jesus.