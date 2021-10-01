A Beginners Guide to Crystals

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

Not only are crystals aesthetically pleasing to the eye, but they can be mood boosters and used for healing. This article will teach you how to use each crystal listed and what they are good for. If you are unaware, crystals harness energy and crystal energy work differently depending on the user. You can use incense to cleanse your crystals to keep their energy from becoming dull. In this article I will list five popular crystals with their own descriptions and meaning.

Clear Quartz- This is used for healing and spiritual growth. Clear Quartz is clear and white colored hence the name. It holds and regulates negative energies found around you which allows more balance to enter your life. Another thing it is known for doing is building your internal strength. If you need a sense of balance in your life, I recommend Clear Quartz. Amethyst- Known as the protective stone for its ability to help relieve stress and anxiety in your life. Amethyst is a violet variety of quartz. People use this crystal to bring calmness, peace, and balance back into their life. Also, it can be used to reduce impatience, making it great to bring to work with you. If you need emotional and spiritual protection, I recommend Amethyst. Rose Quartz- Calling all people who want to bring love into their life or even self-love, please get your hands on this crystal. Rose Quartz is a pink form of quartz. Employed for attracting and keeping love, compassion and peace. Universal love. It is known for dispelling negativity and has the power to increase fertility in women while protecting their unborn baby. In the crystal world, if someone gave you a Rose Quartz it’s a sign of their love and connection to you. Citrine- This crystal is known for bringing light into someone’s life and the reason it’s known as a summer holiday for your soul. It is unable to hold any negative energy which makes the energy bright and creative. My own experience with Citrine is that it helped me find my self-worth acting as some form of a reality check. If you want to attract good things into your life, carry Citrine wherever you go! Tiger’s Eye- This is by far my favorite crystal just from my intuition dragging me to this crystal. A stone of protection and inner strength. It promotes acceptance of self and emotional wellbeing. I make sure to always wear my Tiger’s Eye ring as a reminder of my worth, it makes me feel empowered. If you need some extra self-confidence, Tiger’s Eye is perfect for you!