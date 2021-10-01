East Stroudsburg spoils Lock Havens home-opener

Tristian Klinefelter Guest Writer

The Lock Haven Univesity Eagles hosted the East Stroudsburg University Warriors Saturday night for Lock Haven’s home-opener at Hubert Jack Stadium in a game dominated by the Warriors defense. Leading the defense was Senior Tyler Watson who finished with six total tackles and a forced fumble. For the offense, Junior quarterback Matt DeLaurentis completed 19 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

The Warriors wasted no time scoring, on their opening drive running back Gunner Anglovich powered his way in from two yards out for the score. Devin Bartholomew nailed the pat giving the Warriors a 7-0 lead. On the Warrior’s next possession DeLaurentis would find Elie Lavarin for a 31-yard touchdown. Bartholomew converted the pat giving the Warriors a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles would respond on their next possession. Quarterback Ethan Persa would find his way into the endzone from two yards out, capping off an 11 play 75-yard drive. Sam Hershey would make the pat cutting the Eagles deficit to 14-7. However, on the ensuing kickoff, Warriors Rece Bender took the ball 99 yards for a touchdown. This 99-yard return is also a program record for Bender. Head coach Jimmy Terwilliger commented on the big play adding “There were ups and downs in this game. It was a big play but credit to Lock Haven. They played extremely tough, coach Kelling has a nice ball club here that plays spirited football. But all this week I kept saying finish, finish, finish and that play certainly contributed to us being in the ball game.”

Lock Haven’s Ethan Persa looks to complete a pass in Saturday’s 45-21 loss to East Stroudsburg. Saturday, September 26, 2021.

On the Warriors following possession after an Eagles punt, DeLaurentis capped off a nine-play 72-yard drive with a six-yard strike to David Akinwande. Bartholomew nailed the pat giving the Warriors a 28-7 lead. The Eagles would respond once again. From 22 yards out running back, Dante Graham sprinted into the endzone while doing the classic Saquon Barkley celebration. After a Hershey pat, this cut the Warriors lead to 28-14. The Warriors and Eagles wound score again before halftime. Bartholomew nailed a 37-yard field goal and Graham would find his way into the endzone from two yards out. These two scores would make the halftime score 31-21 Warriors.

The second half was dominated by the Warrior’s defense as they let up zero points and scored 14 of their own. Early in the fourth quarter, DeLaurentis would find tight end, Dawson Stuart for a 13-yard touchdown. Bartholomew made the pat giving the Warriors a 38-21 lead. On the Eagle’s following possession receiver Justin White caught the ball but was stripped from Watson. The Warriors would take advantage and just three plays later DeLaurentis would find Clifford Brinkley in the back of the endzone for an eight-yard touchdown. Bartholomew once again nailed the pat making the score 45-21 in which would be the final score of the night. With the Warriors pitching a second-half shutout after giving up 21 points in the first half Watson commented about the message he gave to his team during halftime, “We just have to refocus and play our game. Refocus, re-energize and go out there and handle our business.”

With a win on Saturday, the East Stroudsburg Warriors advance to 3-1 on the season and will play at Kutztown next Saturday. For the Lock Haven Eagles, this loss drops them to 1-3 on the year. However, they will look to bounce back as they travel to Millersville next Saturday.