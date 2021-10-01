Must watch Halloween Movies

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

Spooky season is just around the corner. Another way of easing into the season of fall is through watching Halloween movies while eating snacks with pals. If you want to binge watch Halloween movies, I narrowed your list to 5 movies in which I deem worthy of your time.

Bride of Chucky (1998)- Hands down one of my favorite movies of all time and of the Chucky series. This movie is about Chucky reconnecting with his former lover Tiffany as they try to transfer his soul from a doll to a human body. Of course, they cause mischief throughout their journey. If you are a lover of both comedy, romance, and horror you will love this movie. Deathgasm (2015)- The name itself screams scary, and gory which is perfect to watch to prepare yourself for the Halloween thrills. Another thing great about this is that it involves a zombie apocalypse… because why not. This movie is about what happens when a bunch of teenage outcasts form a metal band named “Deathgasm” get a hold of demonic papers. You’ll just have to watch the movie to see what happens next. Beetlejuice (1988)- If you have never seen this movie, you must be living a rock. This is a great movie to understand the dead and why you shouldn’t mess with the dead. If you do mess with the dead, you might run into Beetlejuice. The movie is about a family moving into a house that is haunted by a couple who befriends their outcast daughter. The parents start to disrespect the ghosts which led them to contacting Beetlejuice for additional support. This is an iconic movie and I recommend everyone watch this wonderful creation by Tim Burton. Halloween (2007)- Rob Zombie never disappoints with his rendition on certain loved characters. It centers around the childhood of Michael Myers to understand his upbringing to understand why he would want to go on his killing sprees. I appreciate the movie for mentioning mental health and how it can truly affect a person as they become adults. As any other movie of the series, it is gory, bloody, unearthly, inhumane and eerie. The Craft (1996)- If you are interested in witchcraft, you will love this movie. My friends and I love to watch this movie on Halloween as we sort out candy. This movie is about a bunch of teenage girls who are witches that get individual powers as they grow stronger together as friends. Another good aspect is the style of each character. It screams 90s which is another reason why I love this movie.