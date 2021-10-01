Must Watch Romance Anime

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

Out of every category in anime, romance is lacking the love in the community. To some its cliché but it lets viewers get connected to their emotional side every few minutes of the episode. So, if you love having your heart pulled out of your chest then you will enjoy my list of romance anime.

Sailor Moon (1992)- This anime screams girl-power and female encouragement. One of the more popular anime too. The anime is about a group of teenage girls who come together and transform into sailor guardians in order to battle all forces of evil that threaten peace. Love is found between Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask who are destined to be together but in another universe. Throughout the seasons their love becomes stronger and evident. Say I Love You (2012)- My favorite romance anime of all time. It’s about how a lonely girl (Mei) meets a popular/ well-liked boy (Yamato) who teaches her to embrace life instead of living in fear. You see Mei transform into a confident person because of her relationship with Yamato. If you are a sentimental person, you will love this anime! Kiss Him, Not Me! (2016)- The name of this anime alone summarizes this anime. This anime is about what happens after an overweight girl becomes skinny from her depression over her favorite anime character dying. The answer is all the hot boys in her high school try to get with her, but she wants them to make out with each other rather than with her. This anime is considered harem and a romantic comedy. Kamisama Kiss (2012)- I can’t tell you the number of times I binge watched this anime… it deserves more than two seasons. This anime centers around Nanami, a kind teenage girl, who recently became homeless, and she saved a man from dogs. That man gives her his home which is a shrine and where she becomes the new Earth Deity of the shrine. She meets Tomoe who is a yōkai and becomes her protector. Their love is forbidden but they both find themselves falling in love with each other regardless. Kimi ni Todoke (2009)- The female protagonist, Sawako, resembles the girl from the horror movie the Ring. She is nicknamed “Sadako”. That is the reason why she is considered an outcast at her school and why she has no friends. Even though she is one of the sweetest girls ever, they’re missing out. Until one friendly popular guy, Shouta, becomes intrigued by her mysterious presence and becomes friends with her. Of course their friendship transforms into lovers because they can not hide their true feelings.