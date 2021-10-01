“Sweater Weather” Playlist

Alex Ross A&E Editor amr1884@lockhaven.edu

With Fall officially started, we can now celebrate cooler temperatures, fallen leaves, and shorter days. Let’s get in the mood with some music that reminds us of Fall. So put on your favorite sweater, watch the leaves slowly change colors, and listen to our specially made Fall playlist.

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood

What kind of playlist about sweater weather could not include a track named “Sweater Weather?” There is bit of a cold, chilly atmosphere to this track, much like what is mentioned in the chorus.

“Mayfly” by Belle and Sebastian

Appreciate these annoying little buggers before they are gone in the winter with an underappreciated twee-pop track from Belle & Sebastian.

“Undone” by Weezer

Another song about sweaters, but this time by everyone’s favorite 90s dorkish rock group, Weezer. Let’s hope you don’t destroy your sweater by jamming out too hard to this song!

“September Gurls” by Big Star

Wonderfully short but packs a beautiful serenity; this could describe both the Autumn season and Big Star’s magnum opus “September Gurls.”

“Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” by White Stripes

As you can see by the title, this White Stripes song reeks with typical Fall imagery. With a muddy yet charming sound, White Stripes capture the occasional dirty weather in Fall.

“Honestly” by American Football

American Football are the perfect band for a bittersweet Autumn. The name is a great juxtaposition against what their band name may bring to mind, a rough and rowdy sport. Both however, are fit the season.

“September” by Earth Wind and Fire

Do you remember the 21st night of September? No? Well apparently, Earth, Wind and Fire do, and it must have been a blast! So much so they made a fantastic party song that was made for the fall!

“Let’s Get Out of this Country” by Camera Obscura

Extravagant strings, beautiful singing, and an addicting chorus gives off a wonderful adventurous feel from this song. Go out and explore the countryside to this song before winter freezes everything up!

“Sleeping In” by Postal Service

Something about this song gives off some melancholic, chilly vibes. It is very laid back but at the same time quite blissful.