THE BELIEVABILITY OF GHOSTS AND SPIRITS

Levi Deitz Copy Editor lwd6487@lockhaven.edu

It’s an age-old question whether ghosts exist or it’s all just people’s imagination. Was that movement you saw in the corner of your room a passing car or was it grandma? The supernatural captivates many people because of its inability to be proven or disproven definitively.

I’ve never experienced anything that I would consider to be paranormal, but I still believe in ghosts. This is because I find it hard to believe that the thousands of stories told over thousands of years about seeing things like ghosts or spirits to all be false. In my mind, there has to be some truth to what people are seeing.

While I do believe in the paranormal, I also think it is a good thing to have a sense of skepticism about these kinds of things. For example, TV shows such as “Ghost Hunters” have aimed to prove that ghosts exist for years, but I would bet money that nothing shown in those types of shows is true. I could be wrong, but I believe these shows are just milking people’s fascination with the unknown, and people don’t question the validity of these shows because they are seeing what they want to see.

Something I find interesting about people who don’t believe in ghosts is that they say something along the lines of “I need to see it to believe it”. While I understand that being skeptical is natural, what you are really saying with those words is that you do not trust the source of the information. For example, my grandmother is not a believer in the paranormal, however she has a friend who swears she saw a little girl on the roadside dressed in clothes from another time period. This person has always been reliable, according to my grandmother, and had no reason to lie about this experience. I thought my grandmother would have said that she did not believe the story, but she did, to my surprise.

I personally believe in ghosts and spirits because I find that it makes life more interesting. If I were to write off ghosts as pure fiction, I think that would limit my sense of wonder. If scientists were somehow able to disprove ghosts, I would go along with that because I believe in science and research, but until that happens, I am going to continue believing in the possibility.