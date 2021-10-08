Kanye’s Edited Album

Alex Ross A&E Editor amr1884@lockhaven.edu

Kanye West has officially released a new version of “Donda.” In this newer version, West changed up the mixes to some songs and edited out verses from certain guest features.

After the release of Donda, critics critiqued the album for absurd length, unfinished production, and many guest features outshining West. Fans and critics also were critical of Kanye featuring problematic artists on the album, like Chris Brown and Marilyn Manson.

Kanye may have taken some of these issues to heart, as he changed parts to the album. This is not new for him, as Kanye tinkered with “Life of Pablo” months after the official release of that album. He remixed and reproduced most tracks on that album. These “updates” to the album often go unannounced.

When this update to the album dropped, many noticed quickly, as fans saw two separate releases for “Donda” on Kanye’s Spotify page. There was confusion at first, but many were able to suss out what the differences were.

The first major difference was Chris Brown’s missing feature from “New Again.” This prompted Brown to call Kanye a “whole ass hoe” on social media for not allowing Brown to feature more contributions from him. KayCee’s verse from “Keep My Spirit Alive ” also was removed.

These updates have sparked conversation among not only the rap community, but also the overall art community as to whether it is okay to edit art after an official release. There is also the question of will this be the only update to “Donda” or is there more Kanye wishes to fine tune?

“Donda” is available to listen to on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms including YouTube and Tidal.