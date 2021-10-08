Playlist: Beginners Guide to Halloween

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

With Halloween being only three weeks away, it’s time to prepare your ears to get in the spooky spirit. October is the only dedicated month of celebrating horror and all scary related things. This playlist will feature songs from classic Halloween movies and other eerie sounding songs.

“Fairly Local” by Twenty-One Pilots: The background music of this sound reminds me of the cliché of running in the woods alone trying to escape the villain. The lyrics ‘fairly local’ is the band’s way of expressing they’ve been through hardships in their life. “Angel Eyes” (feat. Chris Motionless) by New Years Day: This whole song is about encountering the devil and trying to get away from his spell. Another indication of the devil near by are these lyrics ‘watch out the devil is in sight’. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson: This wouldn’t be considered a Halloween playlist with this song. If this doesn’t put you in the spooky spirit, well I don’t know what song will. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr: Every Halloween dance had played this song once during the night. If you are unaware this song comes from the 80s movie classic ‘The Ghostbusters’ which is about ghost hunting. “This is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween: By now throughout your life, you should have memorized this song from watching the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. This song is about welcoming the pumpkin king, Jack Skellington. “The Addams Family” by TV Themes: You better practice snapping your fingers for this song because this song requires it. The best way to describe the Addams family is that they’re “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky”. “Creep” cover by Carol’s Daughter: Compared to the original, the background music of the cover is more intimidating, and reminds me of a creepy doll lurking on its prey. The lyrics ‘I’m a weirdo, what the hell am I doing here, I don’t belong here’ reminds me of the outcast character in cliché teen horror films. “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman: Any song from the soundtrack of Tim Burton’s movie, “Corpse Bride”, deserves to be on this playlist. This song tells the tragic story of the beloved character, Emily, aka the corpse bride.