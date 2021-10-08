Spooky Date Night Ideas

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.com

October is the perfect month to have date nights. Not only is it cuddle season, but there are so many activities to get you into the Halloween mood with your boo-thang. This list of activities to do with your lover will make date night much easier.

Have a picnic in the graveyard.

Go to a local grocery store and make a spooky basket for each other.

Plan out your couple’s costume for Halloween.

Go trick-or-treating together.

Go to a corn maze together.

Go to a Halloween party together in your costumes.

Do a photoshoot for social media wearing your costumes.

Go to a drive-in movie theatre and watch a scary movie.

Cuddle underneath the stars.

Make homemade candy together.

Bake some pumpkin cookies together.

Bake a pumpkin roll together.

Make caramel apples together.

Visit the Spirit Halloween store together.

Go ghost hunting together.

Have a spooky karaoke night.

Order your favorite take-out and binge-watch old scary movies together.

Go to a haunted house together (Legend of the Fog, Field of Screams, etc.)

Go pumpkin picking together.

Carve pumpkins together.

Visit a fall festival together.

Go on a haunted hayride together.

Give out candy to people on Halloween.