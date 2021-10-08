Student Wellness: Fall-Friendly Exercise Options

Ian T. MacGregor Staff Writer

Fall is finally here, and the cooler air and falling leaves are a gentle reminder that winter cold is just around the bend. For those of us who love to exercise and despise being cooped-up inside all winter, we need to get outside now and enjoy it while we can.

Running: It seems most people are divided into two camps when running is the topic; they love it or loathe it. Whether you like running or not, I recommend you get out and try some nature trail running this fall season. In Central Pennsylvania, we are in an ideal spot to access nature trails in the woods, along creeks, or on well-known and maintained hiking trails. I find that running in nature is as beneficial for the soul as it is for the body. The smells, sights, and sounds immediately reconnect us with all things nature and provide a healthy distraction while cranking out the miles. Most nature trails will provide a low-impact running surface that no treadmill or paved sidewalk can come close to. Check out the following sites for information on outdoor running trails: TrailLink, Trail Run Project, and All Trails.

Walking: Going for an exercise walk this season is the perfect way to get the body moving, get some fresh air, and incorporate some low-key exercise into your day. You can do this solo or with family, friends, pets, or even while pushing a stroller. You can choose to go for a fast-paced, high-intensity exercise walk and get a good sweat or instead, take a mellow saunter around the block. Exercise walks can be enjoyed around town, in your neighborhood, on a track, or down a local nature trail.

Biking: Grab a bike and head outside. If you don’t have a bike, consider borrowing one or shopping around for a new or used bicycle. This can be a fun way to cover large distances, take in new sights, and get an incredible workout in. Don’t know much about biking? Consult your local bicycle store (every town has one). From my experience, the people who work at these stores know everything there is to know on biking gear, routes, and best-practices.

Hiking: This is another perfect fall-weather exercise activity. There are hiking trails all over PA that are safe, well-maintained, and beautiful. Look for short or long trails, easy routes or more challenging ones. Bring family, friends, pets, and a packed lunch. Don’t forget to take pictures!

Outdoor Sports/Group Classes: If you’re more into organized group activities, check the web for fitness classes in the park or recreational sports leagues. Check out Airbnb Experiences, Groupon, and Yelp for all sorts of different outdoor fitness classes and group activities in your local area.

Whatever appeals to you, ‘tis the season to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and get some exercise before we’re all stuck indoors for another long winter.