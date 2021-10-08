Volcanic Eruption in Hawaii

Levi Deitz Copy Editor lwd6487@lockhaven.edu

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting on Sept. 29 after being inactive for five months. The last eruption lasted from December 2020 to May 2021.

Kilauea is Hawaii’s most active volcano, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), it is the most active volcano in the world. It is located on the Big Island of Hawai’i along with four other volcanoes, of which only one, Mauna Loa, is active. Mauna Loa hasn’t erupted since 1984. Both volcanoes are a part of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS told CNN that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised its alert level to “warning” after recording an increase in seismic activity. David Philips, the deputy scientist-in-charge of the observatory, told CNN “Just after midnight, we started to get some increase in earthquake activity and seismic swarms.” Officials have noted that the eruption does not currently pose a threat to residents or buildings, but that the eruption could last for months.

According to the USGS, “As of this morning, October 5, 2021, all lava activity is confined within Halema’uma’u in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.” Lava continues to erupt from vents along the western wall of Halema’uma’u Crater. The USGS also says that “Seismic activity remains relatively stable”. The primary concern right now is clouds of volcanic gas, which are made up of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and water vapor. Volcanic gas has the potential to harm people’s respiratory systems. The gas can also harm agriculture, wildlife, and livestock.

Kilauea is most known for its destructive eruption in 2018. This event destroyed over 700 homes and caused over 2,000 people to be evacuated, according to the National Park Service. The eruption also polluted the air with volcanic fog, which can cause acid rain. Rifts were created by the earthquakes, which helped lava to flow into the surrounding waters of the island. This mixing of magma and water can hurt the marine environment by killing microorganisms and other ocean life.

As of Oct. 5, the alert level has been lowered to a “watch” by the USGS after evaluation of the eruption. Ron Hanatani, a resident of Volcano Village near the entrance to the park, told U.S. News that tourists and other residents have been coming to the area trying to catch a glimpse of the eruption.