Squid Game Review

Alex Ross A&E Editor amr1884@lockhaven.edu

If you have been on social media lately (especially TikTok and Twitter), you may have noticed people talking about something called “Squid Game.” I personally found out about it through TikTok. I saw all of the jokes and memes about it, and it got me curious. After binging it in three days, I completely understood the appeal of the show.

The plot is laid out like this; citizens of South Korea are invited to take part in a game show of children’s games to win a large sum of money. Seems simple and fun, right? Well, these participants soon realize this is also a fight for their lives, as if they lose, they are killed.

Through this plot, we meet a diverse group of characters going through money struggles. The first two episodes set up each character and explain the situations that got them there. Some of these characters are more interesting than others. For example, the first character we meet is an addicted gambler in debt who wishes to prove himself to his family, especially his daughter. This is a very basic and trope-y set up that I see way too often in media and it bothers me immensely.

With that all being said, there are far worse shows on Netflix you could be watching. Using a deadly game show to criticize capitalistic greed seems obvious at first, but the show really pulls you in with some interesting characters and tense moments. However, there are moments in the show where my intrigue consistently dips in and out due to other characters that are uninteresting and side-plots that don’t do much for me. Overall, though, I would recommend watching “Squid Game” if you like morbid and pessimistic shows with an underlying criticism of modern society.

I sincerely hope there won’t be a second season of this show. I find that letting it be its own thing will help it out in the long run. Dragging it out for three or four more seasons will wear down its appeal and uniqueness. The one thing the show has going for it is the morbid charm it presents, and I would hate to see it become the next “Saw”, where the series will be run into the ground until no one enjoys it.