Pro Valentine’s day

jmr4508@lockhaven.eduWith Valentine’s day coming up you might have two reactions towards it. For one you might be thinking, what a wonderfully romantic day in which I get to spend time with the love of my life! Or you might be thinking, what a terrible day in which I’m reminded of the constant cruelty of this world and how that jerkface broke up with me in the taco bell drive through!
Whether you fall into either of these categories or maybe some place in the middle let me assure you that there are many awesome things about Valentine’s day.
Valentines is a romantic day in which many couples spend time trying to make each other’s day special. However the wonderful things about Valentine’s day are not limited to those who have a special someone in their life. In this article I will discuss three of the best things about Valentines (No matter who you are)
Allow me to introduce the first great part about Valentines, the chocolate! With so many choices you are sure to fill your appetite for sweets and better yet, the day after they all go one sale! That’s right, I’m talking 25, 50, even 75% sales on all those goodies. Tell me, does it get better than that?
Another fantastic part about Valentines is the opportunity to let friends and family know how much you love and care about them. And 99.99% of the time they will receive it well because it’s Valentine’s day and who isn’t in a more loving mood on Valentines? Unless your heart was broken by a jerk face, who is self centered and crushed your soul into a million pieces!! But if that’s not you then of course you want to hear how much your friends care for you. When better to tell them than Valentines?
Lastly, who can forget those little heart shaped mint like candy’s with inspiring or loving messages on them. I don’t know about you but nothing motivates me more after I’ve had a stressful day than a little chalked flavored fruit candy telling me “I love you” or “You are special” am I right?
In all seriousness though, affirming words can go a long way and on Valentines we see many inspiring quotes or loving messages, whether it be on our news feeds in a text or on little candy’s. Everyone needs to feel loved and it’s these little things that can pick us up on a rough day. Valentine’s day is special because it helps remind us that there is still love in this cruel world. And as long as we have love then that makes life a little bit more wonderful.