Playlist; Breathe in the love

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

The week of Valentine’s Day called for a playlist with songs all about love and romance. Love deserves to be spread every day of the year instead of every 14th of February. Those who listen to the playlist can expect to feel affectionate.

You Belong with Me- Taylor Swift

This playlist about love required one of Swift’s songs. To sum up the song for those who haven’t listened, the girl’s best friend, Swift, is pleading to her best friend/ crush to break up with his girlfriend and be with her. The use of storytelling in the songs evident.

Warmness on the Soul- Avenged Sevenfold

Soft heavy metal is the sound of this song. The song is about the love between a man and his lover, said the vocalist of the band, Matthew Charles Sanders. The lyrics, “I give my heart to you, I give my heart cause’ nothing can compare in this world to you” is why this song was included in the playlist.

Training Wheels- Melanie Martinez

One of the many love songs by Martinez had to make an appearance in this playlist. This song is about Martinez teaching her crush to not fear the feelings of love, shown in these lyrics “Scared to take them off, but they’re so worn down, promise I won’t push you straight to the dirt”. The lyrics “Training wheels” is a metaphor referring to wanting to progress in their relationship.

The Only Exception- Paramore

Paramore is one of the few bands who can pull off multiple music genres, for example “The Only Exception” is a part of their softer sounds. The song is about finally finding hope that love exists after heartache with the lyrics “Darling you are the only exception and I’m on my way to believing.”