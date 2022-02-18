Thoughts on WWWY festival

Kassidee Wozniak Online Editor kbw191@lockhaven.edu

Goodbye Warped Tour and welcome When We Were Young 2022. The music festival will take place October 22, 23 and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground.

This three day, one-hour festival features a total of 65 beloved emo and rock bands. Paramore and My Chemical Romance are the headliners for the event. In this article I will be discussing my thoughts on the festival.

As a person who enjoys emo and rock music, this festival at first sounded too good to be true. How could it be possible that I could experience all my favorite bands performing in one place.

Two emo gods like Paramore and My Chemical Romance headlining…take my money. However, after researching more about the event, I am skeptical on if it is truly worth the $244.99 general admission ticket.

One of the big questions I have is how someone can try to experience all 65 bands performing on three stages. Several bands will be performing at the same time making it hard to get your money worth due to varying set times.

There is a policy of no refunds on all form of tickets. Live Nation Entertainment who is the festival’s organizer also was the organizer of the Astroworld’s music festival where 10 people died and hundreds injured.

Also, festivals aren’t an ideal place to be with the coronavirus is still being very active and growing in numbers of cases.

The information included in my article about the festival makes me ponder if the When We Were Young 2022 festival is worth attending.

I will gladly view various videos fans post on social media of the performances during the event from the comfort of my home. Also, my bank account will be thanking me for not spending the $244.99 general admission ticket which is not refundable.